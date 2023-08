KLANG, Aug 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today downplayed any political issues in both Selangor and Perak, saying the situations are “settled”.

“Settled, already settled,” Anwar told reporters briefly when met at Masjid Jamek Ar-Rahimah in Klang today after he finished his Friday prayers.

Out of Selangor’s 56 seats, Pakatan Harapan won 32 seats and BN two seats for a combined 34 seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won 22 seats.

However, the new menteri besar and state government have not been sworn in yet, since the Sultan of Selangor was receiving medical treatment overseas.

Meanwhile in Perak, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad confirmed a “movement” to topple the Perak unity government, allegedly involving four assemblymen.

However, Saarani said all the 33 assemblymen including state executive councillors (exco) in the unity government have pledged to support his Perak administration.

Anwar had attended Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang to visit the next-of-kins of the victims of the plane crash in Elmina, Shah Alam.

Following that Anwar went to Masjid Jamek Ar-Rahimah in Klang for Friday prayers.

He was joined by Selangor caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.