PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 ― Legal action can be taken against anyone who shares photos or videos of victims in the plane crash on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, yesterday.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in a statement today, said such an action is provided under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Sharing photos or video recordings of the crash victims can not only offend the families of the victims concerned but also violate the most basic principles and ethics,” it said.

In expressing its sadness and sympathy to the families of the victims concerned, MCMC advised all quarters to take down any photos or videos of the victims in the tragedy and not to further spread or share them.

A Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) light business jet aircraft flying from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang crashed at about 2.50pm yesterday, killing the six passengers and two crew on board, as well as a motorcyclist and a motorist on the ground.

Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun was among the passengers in the ill-fated plane. ― Bernama