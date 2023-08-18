SEPANG, Aug 18 ― The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) managed to put out the flames at the air crash site on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam yesterday within six minutes.

JBPM director-general Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said a fire engine that was nearby rushed to the scene and arrived 10 minutes after receiving an emergency call at 2.55pm.

“One of our fire engines, on its way back from rescuing lost people, happened to be near the crash site and went straight to carry out the rescue operation,” he said, adding that this has shortened the response time to the scene.

He said 53 firefighters from Sungai Buloh and Kota Anggerik Fire Stations were rushed to the scene and received assistance from Saujana Utama volunteer firefighters.

Speaking to Bernama after welcoming the return of the High Altitude Rescue Simulation Expedition in Mardi Himal, Nepal at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today, Abdul Wahab said this morning, JBPM personnel started cleaning up the oil spill and plane wreckage on the road.

At the same time, efforts to search for any possible human remains under the plane wreckage were ongoing.

Ten people, including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, were killed after a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed at about 2.50 pm while flying from Langkawi to Subang.

Eight victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light aircraft, while the other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by the crash site. ― Bernama