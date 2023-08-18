KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The choice of Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud as the new Kelantan menteri besar is the best choice for the state, political analysts said.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR) senior fellow Azmi Hassan said the appointment of Mohd Nassuruddin appointed as the chief will cool down the ulama — or religious scholars — group, whereas the professional group will be satisfied having Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan who was sworn in as the new deputy menteri besar.

“There is hope that with Nassuruddin as menteri besar and Fadzli as his deputy, it will open a new chapter for Kelantan in terms of their relationship with the federal government.

“Another thing is, the trail in Kelantan has cooled down with a popular choice of the menteri besar, because both groups — ulama and professionals — are happy in this case,” Azmi told Malay Mail when contacted,

He said Kelantan’s GDP (gross domestic product) is in the bottom three among the other 13 states which leads to a lack of job creation and the state has also been weak in its tourism strategies.

In the recent six-state elections, PAS man Mohd Nassuruddin who contested under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner won the Meranti state seat in Kelantan with a majority of 9,154 against Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Zahari Omar.

Prior to the party’s decision to name Nassuruddin as menteri besar, a controversy started when the brother of the late Tan Sri Nik Aziz Nik Mat, Nik Din had released a video calling on voters to ensure the defeat of former deputy Kelantan menteri besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, alleging that Mohd Amar was responsible for his nephew (Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Aziz) being dropped from the candidacy list for the Chempaka state seat.

Mohd Amar had also previously stirred on-the-ground sentiment with his remark that the water issue is not a major concern for Kelantan locals.

He reportedly said the people have the option of using wells or building tube wells apart from relying on water from Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd.

Weighing in, Syaza Shukri, assistant professor of political science at International Islamic University Malaysia similarly agreed that PAS’ decision on the new Kelantan menteri besar would end the infighting within the party over Mohd Amar.

“At least now the party can close ranks. The new menteri besar fits the bill of a PAS leader with a strong persona,” Syaza told Malay Mail.

In addition, she said PAS could likely be working towards re-orientating itself from the ulama-technocrat that they touted last year, towards finding someone to fit the mould of Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

“This is because someone like that can get the support of the people. They need more people like Nassuruddin and Sanusi to entrench their hold on the people.

“Maybe with his deputy, Kelantan would see better days. But PAS in Kelantan will continue with similar political rhetoric on Islam, Malays, and how Kelantan is abandoned by the federal government.

“But I believe this new government is more willing to work with Putrajaya,” she added.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub also viewed the appointment of Nassuruddin as a way of a “crisis management” PAS took to address the negative remarks made by Mohd Amar before the state elections.

“I see this as a treatment to the political damage due to statements by Mohd Amar before the state elections took place, the issue of Nik Abduh being dropped as a candidate, and the water issue.

“(PAS) had to do this, otherwise they might have faced even more defeats in Kelantan,” Tawfik said.

In Kelantan, PAS won 43 out of 45 state seats, and 30 out of 36 state seats in Kedah, while it made a clean sweep in Terengganu.

The appointment of Nassuruddin, according to the University of Malaya Centre for Democracy and Elections (UMcedel) sociopolitical analyst Associate Professor Awang Azman Awang Pawi, will bring new hope for Kelantan in terms of development and also shape a new political landscape.

“There will be changes in terms of the political landscape and also development in Kelantan. At the same time, the problems faced by the people that were raised during the campaigns can also be resolved while fulfilment of the manifesto can be ensured.

“There is hope that he is able to improve unity among Kelantanese, and most importantly the relationship with the federal government,” Awang Azman said.

He added that it is time for the state government in Kelantan to get to work and less politicking.

On August 12, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang reportedly said the decision to change the Kelantan menteri besar and deputy menteri besar, if PAS is given the mandate again, is to give the state a new spirit.

He said the matter had been agreed upon by then caretaker menteri besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and the deputy menteri besar Mohd Amar.

Hadi had denied that the change for the two posts was made due to pressure.

Earlier this week, newly-appointed Nassuruddin said the Kelantan government will take a mature approach to strengthen the relationship between the state government and the federal government in the spirit of federalism for the wellbeing of the public, as a strong government-to-government relationship is important for the benefit of all.