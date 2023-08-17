SHAH ALAM, Aug 17 — The announcement on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar will be made by the state palace, said Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said his audience with Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah this afternoon was to brief His Royal Highness on current developments in the state.

“I had an audience with Tuanku as usual, enquiring about his health and discussing developments on the state’s economic achievements,” he told reporters in front of Istana Bukit Kayangan here today.

Asked whether the appointment of the new menteri besar was discussed, Amirudin said he was not at liberty to disclose everything.

He also said questions on the menteri besar candidate list should be directed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim because the list was submitted by him.

In the Selangor state elections last Saturday, the PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance won 34 seats while Perikatan Nasional (PN) took 22 seats.

During the election campaign, Anwar had named Amirudin as the menteri besar candidate should PH-BN win the polls. — Bernama