KANGAR, Aug 1 — The use of face masks in mosques and surau in the state is no longer mandatory with immediate effect, said the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maips).

The directive has received the consent of the Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

“This is in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) announcement on the latest developments of the Covid-19 pandemic which has the potential to subside this year to a point where it spreads like the flu (influenza).

“The directive is also in line with the relaxation of standard operating procedures with regard to the wearing of face masks that took effect on July 5, 2023, as announced by the Health Ministry,” said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin in a statement issued by Maips today.

However, the use of face masks is still encouraged for those with respiratory symptoms and high-risk individuals.

According to the same statement, Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid have expressed their appreciation to the people of Perlis for always giving full cooperation to Maips and its agencies in helping to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state. — Bernama