JOHOR BARU, August 1 — The Johor government is recommending a special committee be set up for the construction of a Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the recommendation in establishing a special LRT system committee here is due to concern in a surge in traffic, which could affect the capacity of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to carry a large volume of passengers.

“So, there needs to be an LRT construction plan in Johor to facilitate traffic flow in the area when the Rapid Transit System is completed in 2026.

“There is a need for the implementation of detailed planning,” he told reporters after officiating the Johor Property Expo 2023 launching ceremony at the Angsana Mall here last Thursday.

It is understood that prior to having a special LRT system committee, the Johor government will initially establish a Public Transport Integration Committee in Johor Baru to study the feasibility of the Johor Baru LRT (JB-LRT)

The Public Transport Integration Committee will also design an integrated transportation system to ensure that the flow of passengers using the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) is interconnected, thus overcoming the issue of congestion in the city centre.

On June 22, it was reported that Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the JB-LRT will be one of the most effective systems to overcome the issue of congestion in the city.

He said the Johor government has received many suggestions to create an LRT system in Johor Baru, as such a system is suitable to be developed in urban areas and will be under consideration.

“So far, the state government has agreed to conduct an LRT feasibility study in Johor Baru city in the near future,” he said.

Mohamad Fazli explained that the state government is keen on the results of the feasibility study to see which areas are suitable for the construction of the LRT, including its stations.

He added that densely populated areas with high populations will be given priority.

"The study does not only involve the Johor Baru city, but also Pasir Gudang and Iskandar Puteri as well as Kulai which are all in the Johor Baru area,” he said.

Recently, there has been plans on starting an LRT system for Johor Baru as the city grows at a fast pace, with the expected completion of the RTS.

The Johor government has been looking into developing a JB-LRT in an effort to overcome the expected congestion and to integrate the transportation system in the city centre.

Such a move was also to complete the transportation network in the city centre and to aid in the movement of the cross-border Johor Baru-Singapore RTS, that is expected to operate by early 2027.