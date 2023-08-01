KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Former Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) vice-chancellor Haim Hilman Abdullah said that he does not wish to prolong talk over the Higher Education Ministry’s move to shorten his tenure.

Now contesting the Jitra seat in Kedah for Perikatan Nasional (PN), Haim, 50, said he is now focusing fully on the state election to help the coalition retain the state government.

“Regarding the issue concerning UUM, I leave it to the people to judge what I have said and what they see and know about UUM.

“I have confidence that thousands of my students, colleagues, family and friends who know me know about my work performance, commitment and determination in developing UUM,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Haim also revealed that there had been many personal attacks on him lately over his decision to enter politics.

However, he added that he is prepared to face the situation before deciding to step into politics.

On Saturday, the Higher Education Ministry in a statement said that Haim’s tenure as the UUM’s vice-chancellor was cut short due to a report on his performance by the university's board of directors.

Haim Hilman was appointed as UUM's ninth vice-chancellor on January 17, 2022, and his service period was shortened to January 18 this year.

On September 23 and 29 last year, Haim and several top UUM officials were summoned by the ministry to discuss the matter and find a suitable solution.

The ministry also denied that it cut short Haim’s appointment due to him contesting the state election as a PN candidate.