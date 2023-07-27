PETALING JAYA, July 27 — Selangor police will mobilise 13,043 officers and personnel from nomination day (July 29) till polling day (August 12) to ensure the state election process runs smoothly.

Selangor olice chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said of the total, 10,843 officers and personnel will be from the Selangor contingent while the rest will be from other contingents, with assistance from other enforcement agency personnel.

“To enhance assignment, Selangor police will also deploy eight teams, comprising four teams from the Public Order Riot Units (PORU) and four teams from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), involving 728 people, while the 13 Light Strike Force (LSF) teams will comprise 104 personnel,” he told a media conference in conjunction with the practical training for the state polls at the Civic Hall, Jalan Yong Shook Lin, Petaling Jaya, here, today.

Meanwhile, he said police had identified 27 hotspots (areas where incidents have occurred) based on the big guns who will be contesting and 56 flashpoints (areas where they expect chaos) around Selangor.

“Among them are Kuala Selangor, Shah Alam, Kuala Langat, Ampang, Klang Utara, Serdang, Klang Selatan and Sungai Buloh,” he said.

Hussein also said that 37 roads in the 12 districts in Selangor will be closed from 6am to 12 noon on nomination day on Saturday (July 29).

Police have also received 15 reports involving cases of damaged banners and flags in areas like Gombak, Subang Jaya and Kuala Selangor.

“Six investigation papers have been opened, with five under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief while one was opened under Section 435 of the same Code for mischief by fire,” he said.

On July 5, the Election Commission fixed polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on August 12. — Bernama