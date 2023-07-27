KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli today launched a national plan to turn Putrajaya’s green energy target into one that would allow vanguard industries to create high-paying jobs, raise living standards and make Malaysia a regional and global exporting powerhouse of renewable energy technology.

Under the National Energy Transition Roadmap, the Anwar government would facilitate and pour investments into 10 catalyst projects that it believes would boost the oil-exporting South-east Asian nation’s position as a world giant in alternative energy sector, as it shifts away from fossil fuel reliance.

Among the projects are plans to develop renewable energy products, as well as hydrogen-power and carbon-capture capabilities, with an estimated RM620 billion in funding required to meet the targets.

“The launch of the NETR marks that important change in our thinking. It is not only a document that contains interim measures to meet our Net-Zero target. But it is a combination of strategies and initiatives that could transform our economy, livelihoods, and our place in the world,” Rafizi said at the launch here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is looking to renewable energy as one of the pivotal industries that would help the country achieve high-income status, a target that has eluded past governments.

