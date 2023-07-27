PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu today held a meeting here to discuss efforts to enhance bilateral ties and cooperation.

The meeting at Perdana Putra began at about 1.15pm, soon after Lee arrived for a three-day working visit to Malaysia.

This is Lee’s first visit to Malaysia after being appointed as the fifth HKSAR Chief Executive in 2022.

Anwar and Lee are expected to exchange views on developments in bilateral cooperation and the way forward, especially in the fields of trade and economy, innovation and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Lee is heading a delegation comprising senior officials of HKSAR and representatives of various sectors, including industries and commerce; trade; innovation and technology; as well as transport and logistics.

Lee is scheduled to attend a Malaysia-Hong Kong business forum and witness the signing of several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between business entities during his visit. — Bernama