KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — All Malaysian citizens aged 21 and above earning RM100,000 and below in annual wages will receive a RM100 e-wallet incentive from the government, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

Anwar said the incentive was spurred by the success and significant impact of the e-wallet credit rollout programme implemented in the past.

“The estimated number of eligible recipients is expected to be around 10 million Rakyat comprising those of the B40 and M40 with allocations of around a billion ringgit,” he said during the launch of the Ekonomi Madani: Memperkasa Rakyat (Madani Economy: Empowering the People) framework here.

