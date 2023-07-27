KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Perikatan Nasional has unveiled all but two of its candidates for the 36 seats in the Negeri Sembilan state election, headlined by former deputy minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith in Juaseh.

In the list announced by Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in Seremban tonight, other notable names included Danni Rais, the son of former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim, who will contest in Klawang.

Of the 36 state seats, Bersatu will contest 17, while PAS and Gerakan will run in 13 and six, respectively.

According to The Star news portal, Ahmad Faizal said all the PN candidates were carefully chosen after a “strict” vetting process.

“We believe Perikatan will be able to put up a strong challenge to take over the state government,” he was quoted as saying.

However, the coalition did not name the Bersatu candidates for the Jeram Batu and Sri Tanjung seats tonight.

Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on August 12, along with Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Selangor, and Terengganu.

All six are holding their state elections this year as they did not dissolve their legislative assemblies along with Parliament for last year’s 15th general election.

The full list of PN’s candidates for Negeri Sembilan are as follows:

N.01 Chennah - Rosmadi Arif (Bersatu)

N.02 Pertang - Amirudin Hassan (PAS)

N.03 Sungai Lui - Mohd Nordin Hasim (PAS)

N.04 Klawang- Danni Rais (Bersatu)

N.05 Serting - Mohd Fairuz Mohd Isa (PAS)

N.06 Palong - Noor Azuan Parmin (Bersatu)

N.07 Jeram Padang - To be announced

N.08 Bahau - SP Kumar (PAS)

N.09 Lenggeng - Mohd Fadli Che Me (PAS)

N.10 Nilaigan Chee Biow (Bersatu)

N.11 Lobak - Ng Soon Lean (Gerakan)

N.12 Temiang - Chua Eng Pu (Gerakan)

N.13 Sikamat - Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal (Bersatu)

N.14 Ampangan - Muhammad Ghazali Zainal Abidin (Bersatu)

N.15 Juasseh - Eddin Syazlee Shith (Bersatu)

N.16 Seri Menanti - Jamali Salam (Bersatu)

N.17 Senaling - Amrinati Mohd Khalid (Bersatu)

N.18 Pilah - Rafiei Mustapha (PAS)

N.19 Johol - Kamarudin Md Tahir (PAS)

N.20 Labu - Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker (Bersatu)

N.21 Bukit Kepayang - P Subramaniam (Bersatu)

N.22 Rahang - Lee Boon Shian (Gerakan)

N.23 Mambau - N Sathes Kumar (PAS)

N.24 Seremban Jaya - Lee Ban Fatt (Gerakan)

N.25 Paroi - Kamarol Ridzuan Mohd Zain (PAS)

N.26 Chembong - Bakly Baba (Bersatu)

N.27 Rantau - Rozmal Malakan (PAS)

N.28 Kota - Ahmad Shukri Abdul Shukor (Bersatu)

N.29 Chuah - Tang Jay Son(Gerakan)

N.30 Lukut - S Ragu (PAS)

N.31 Bagan Pinang - Abdul Fatah Zakaria (PAS)

N.32 Linggi - Zamri Md Said (Bersatu)

N.33 Sri Tanjung - To be announced

N.34 Gemas - Ridzuan Ahmad (Bersatu)

N.35 Gemencheh - Tengku Abdullah Tengku Rakman (PAS)

N.36 Repah - Yong Li Yi (Gerakan)