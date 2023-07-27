KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Police are looking for a man to help in an investigation into the death of a woman who had injuries and bruises to her body and was believed to have been murdered.

The man, believed to be the victim’s husband, is known as Mohamed Imran Mohamed whose last address was Apartment Sutera Pines, Sungai Long, in Kajang, Selangor.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said his team received a report, related to the woman’s death, lodged by a nurse from a Kajang hospital. The victim was unconscious and believed to have died at 12.15am on Sunday.

“The victim was sent to the hospital by her husband who later disappeared after learning that his wife had died. The initial examination by the hospital’s medical officer found that there were injuries and bruises all over the body of the 38-year-old victim,” he said in a statement today.

“The victim’s body was sent to the Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem, the results of which confirmed that the cause of death was the result of being hit by a blunt object resulting in serious internal injuries.”

“Police are trying to trace the husband to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the nearest police station, or investigating officer ASP R K Umesh at 012-6114900 to help with the investigation,” he added. — Bernama