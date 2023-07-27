PUTRAJAYA, July 27 ― The Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), John Lee Ka-Chiu, will undertake a visit to Malaysia from today to July 29, marking his first visit to the country since assuming the position of the 5th Chief Executive of HKSAR in 2022.

During the visit, John Lee is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with both parties expected to exchange views on the current state of bilateral cooperation and the way forward, especially in the field of trade and economy, innovation and technology and people-to-people exchange.

“The Chief Executive will also attend a Malaysia-Hong Kong business forum and witness the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between business entities of the two sides,” said a statement from the Malaysian foreign ministry (Wisma Putra).

The delegation led by John Lee will comprise leaders of HKSAR; and representatives from various sectors, including industrial and commercial, trade, innovation and technology as well as transport and logistics.

HKSAR has always been Malaysia’s major trading partner, ranking as the ninth largest in 2022.

Total trade between Malaysia and HKSAR was valued at RM113.2 billion (US$25.69 billion), an increase of 20 per cent from 2021. Malaysia enjoyed a significant trade surplus of RM78 billion (US$17.66 billion). ― Bernama