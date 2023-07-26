BINTULU, July 26 — Police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of trespassing on and vandalising the Kemunting Muslim cemetery.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the man has been remanded for three days until July 28 for further investigation.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 297/427 of the Penal Code for trespassing and mischief.

Batholomew said a report was filed on July 24 that 51 graves at the cemetery had been defaced with words in red and blue paint.

“From the investigation at the scene, 41 graves were painted in blue and 10 in red,” he said in a statement last night.

He said Section 297 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of one year, a fine, or both upon conviction, while Section 427 provides for imprisonment of not less than one year, a fine, or both.

Police also advised the public not to speculate on the incident.

Those with information about the incident can contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Hafizuddin Zaidi (014-6066404) or the Bintulu police headquarters operations room (086-318304). — Borneo Post Online