KUCHING, July 25 — The Sarawak Transport Ministry and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) have reached an agreement to ensure a smooth acquisition process of MASwings Sdn Bhd by the Sarawak government without disrupting the operation of rural air services (RAS).

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said today that the agreement was reached when he led a Sarawak delegation to a meeting with the group in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

“It was also decided that another memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed with MAG, to initiate further discussions and pave the way for a seamless takeover.

“Through this comprehensive MoU, both parties can commence in-depth discussions, establish clear parameters, define the scopes, set timelines, and ensure a streamlined process for the acquisition of MASwings,” he said in a statement today.

Lee said the meeting MAG regarding the acquisition of MASwings by the Sarawak government was follow-up to the meeting with the main shareholder of MAG, Khazanah Nasional Berhad on July 7 and the signing of the MoU on the acquisition of RAS between the Sarawak and federal government five days ago.

The others in the Sarawak delegation included Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Jerip Susil, state Attorney General Datuk Sri Talat Mahmood, Deputy Sarawak Secretary Datuk Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, and State Economic Planning Director Lester Matthew.

Representing MAG included its group chief executive officer Datuk Izham Ismail, group chief strategy and transformation officer Bryan Foong and group chief and chief operating officer of MASwings Sdn Bhd Suresh Singam.