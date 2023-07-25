KUCHING, July 25 — In spite of practising a more liberal stand than that in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak has chosen to reject foreign artistes who criticise the federal government’s stand on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) issues.

Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said regardless of the popularity of the foreign artistes, the state government stood by the unity government’s decision to ban those who were against the country’s policy.

“If you have this kind of character, don’t come to Sarawak,” he told a press conference here today in response to questions about the antics and criticism levelled against the government by British band The 1975’s frontman Matt Healy while performing at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 at Sepang International Circuit in Selangor last Friday night.

According to him, when Sarawak invited foreign artistes to perform at music events in the state, they were told about their limits during their performances.

“We also told them politely that we are not strict in terms of clothing... as long as you don’t go naked on stage,” he added. — Bernama