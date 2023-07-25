KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A graphic designer was charged at the Magistrates’ Court here today, with the murder of his 24-year-old girlfriend earlier this month.

Sean Edward Kenneth Quinn, 30, merely nodded after the charge was read out to him in Bahasa Malaysia before Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin.

No plea was recorded from the accused as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused is charged with causing the death of Nurin Najmina Mohd Radzuan at a condominium unit in Jalan Damansara here, at 3am on July 12, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court set September 25 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Sareeka Balakrishnan appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Vivek Sukumaran. — Bernama