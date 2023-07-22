SUNGAI BESAR, July 22 — It is hoped that the people in north Selangor areas will not pick the wrong leaders in ensuring that the state development can be continued, said Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said residents of Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, Tanjong Karang and Kuala Selangor parliamentary areas especially, need to retain leaders who are of good character to lead their constituencies so that the unity government will win in Selangor.

“We have good leaders... and last night I announced that for Sungai Burong state constituency we have chosen Ustaz Khir (Mohamad Khir Ramli) to give victory to the unity government in Selangor.”

He said this in this speech at the Usahawan Desa (KUD)@Sungai Besar mini carnival and ‘Sentuhan Kasih Desa Selangor’ programme at the Sungai Besar Stadium in Sabak Bernam today which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Election Commission has fixed polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12, nomination on July 29, while early voting is on Aug 8.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) Minister said the KUD mini carnival held today is an example of the government’s commitment in ensuring that rural entrepreneurs are not sidelined.

The three-day [email protected] Besar programme organised by KKDW to run from 10 am to 10 pm ends tomorrow. — Bernama