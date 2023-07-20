KLANG, July 20 — The supply of eggs and chicken has recovered after safely going above the critical supply level, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the positive development was due to efforts of his ministry in ensuring the supply of eggs and chicken is sufficient in the market to accommodate the needs of consumers.

“It has been restored (issues of eggs and chicken supply). The determined efforts (of the ministry) including dialogue with breeder association have produced results.

“We hope there is no new wars and so on which could affect the import of corn and soya bean as we know the cultivation of corn has began but the supply will recover,” he said.

He told reporters after opening the office building of the Klang Area Farmers’ Association, here today.

Commenting on the supply of rice in the market, Mohamad said the country’s rice supply is sufficient even if the amount is slightly reduced.

“I would like to remind manufacturers not to keep supplies in their respective premises, the available stock must be released now so that it is available in the market,” he said. — Bernama