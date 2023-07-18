KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Muslims and Malaysians, in general, are urged to use the Maal Hijrah celebration to revive the spirit of unity, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the celebration of the new year of the Islamic calendar should be used as a platform to develop a harmonious community and to foster a sense of brotherhood and cooperation in building a successful nation.

Ahmad Zahid also invited Muslims to reflect and renew their resolve and commitment to position themselves as people of “muttaqi”, or piety.

“Heed the lessons from Prophet Muhammad SAW’s Hijrah (migration) for us to improve ourselves in a better direction and to build a brighter future.

“Let us pray that Malaysia will always be protected by the grace of Allah SWT, be blessed and become a ‘baldatun toyyibah warabbun ghafur’ (peaceful and prosperous nation),” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also invited Muslims in the country to use the occasion to self-reflect, tajdid (renew) intentions, as well as strengthen their determination and spirit in striving to be better people.

He said Maal Hijrah was a very important moment especially for Muslims to continue to give meaning to their lives and acts of worship.

“In conjunction with Maal Hijrah, Muslims are encouraged to recite the end-of-year and beginning-of-year supplications. Together, let’s take some time to reflect, re-evaluate our intentions and goals in life, and continue to improve our practices and efforts in the world for the hereafter.

“Salam Maal Hijrah 1445H. May Allah SWT forgive our sins, accept our acts of worship and may the coming years be better than the previous years for all of us.” he said.

The national-level Maal Hijrah 2023/1445 celebration will be held tomorrow at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah scheduled to grace the event.

A total of 6,000 guests are expected to attend the celebration themed “Perpaduan Teras Malaysia Madani”. — Bernama