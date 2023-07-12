PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that there were only two or three seats left to allocate out of the 246 seats which will be contested in the coming state elections.

The decisions were made last night during a secretariat meeting for the parties making up the unity government, he told reporters during a press conference at his ministry this afternoon.

“As of last week, there were nine seats left (to allocate), but after last night, there are only two or three seats left,” he said.

He said that both PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were present at the meeting.

However, he said he was not privy to the information from the meeting as he did not attend it.

Only four people were part of the discussions last night, he said.

Last Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) announced that polling day for the six states going to the state polls will be on August 12.

Nomination day for Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu will be on July 29, giving candidates 14 days to campaign officially.