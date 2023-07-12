MELAKA, July 12 — Three Indonesian men were charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrates’ Court here today with trafficking in drugs weighing almost 41 kilogrammes (kg).

The three accused, Gunawan (age not disclosed), Amirullah, 33, and Suryadi, 31, each of whom has no identity documents, were alleged to be trafficking methamphetamine with a gross weight of 40,760 grammes (g) listed in Part III of the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

They are alleged to have committed the offence at Klebang Beach in the Melaka Tengah district on June 28 at about 10.30pm.

They are accused of committing the offence under Section 39B(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be punished under Section 39B(2) of the same act which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment as well as a maximum of 12 strokes of the rotan.

The prosecution was carried out by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ehsan Nasarudin. No plea was recorded from the three accused as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Nabilah Nizam fixed August 14 for re-mention of the case. — Bernama