PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan has been arrested and is in Malaysian police custody, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced today.

He told a news conference at his ministry that she was arrested last Friday and remanded at the Dang Wangi police station the next day.

“Her lawyer said that she is ready to cooperate to help the police and the government,” he said.

He declined to disclose where Loo was arrested when asked by a reporter.

She is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code, he said.

Section 409 of the Penal Code governs the criminal breach of trust by public servant or agent, which is punished with imprisonment of two to 20 years, whipping and a fine.

The police have identified other issues to be investigated in the matter, Saifuddin added.

He said that further details fall under the jurisdiction of the police.

In January, national news agency Bernama reported a decision by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur in which two luxury cars and cash of RM22,600 belonging to Loo would be forfeited to the government.

She is said to be a close associate of fugitive Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, who is believed to have masterminded the 1MDB scandal which also involved former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Malaysian authorities have sought information on her as well as other former 1MDB officials and those associated with the scandal.



