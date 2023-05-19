KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 ― The Social Security Organisation (Socso) confirmed that one of its officers has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under the Ops Hire 2.0 yesterday.

In a statement today, Socso said the arrest was to facilitate investigations into alleged corruption in the approval of claims for the Employment Incentive Programme under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

“As such, we would like to stress that Socso will not interfere but will give full cooperation and will leave it to the MACC to investigate the officer until the case is solved,” it said.

Prior to this, media reported that the MACC had arrested an officer of an agency on suspicion of being involved in accepting thousands of ringgit from a company as an inducement to approve false claims under the Penjana employment incentive programme amounting to RM1.3 million. ― Bernama