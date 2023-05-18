KUALA SELANGOR, May 18 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced an initial allocation of RM10,000 for Student Representative Councils (MPP) of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) campuses nationwide.

He said the allocation will be channelled in the near future and additional allocations will be given at the end of this year, according to guidelines that will be set later.

Ahmad Zahid said the allocation will enable 13 MPPs at 34 UiTM campuses across the country to organise internal activities besides helping students in need.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he was ready to meet with all UiTM MPP representatives to discuss the needs of the students.

“I am aware that that you have a lot of needs to take care of, its not just about buses but many more... I understand this because I, too, faced the same problems (when he was an undergraduate).

“Just send over the MPP presidents from all the campuses, Insya-Allah I will listen (to the problems of UiTM students),” he said in his speech at the UiTM MPP Riang Raya with the Deputy Prime Minister event at UiTM Puncak Alam here today.

He said UiTM is not subjected to the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (AUKU) but instead has its own legislation, adding that this gives UiTM MPPs an advantage over students from other universities in terms of activities and voicing out their opinions.

“As such, UiTM, which now has approximately one million alumni members is a university that is very different from others, and with the privilege it has, you must ensure UiTM is at the forefront at all times,” he said.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid also advised the undergraduates to air their views through the right channels. — Bernama