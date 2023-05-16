IPOH, May 16 — A seven-year-old boy who was in critical condition in a two-vehicle crash at KM310.2 of the North-South (PLUS) Expressway near Kampar early this morning, succumbed to his injuries at Tapah Hospital.

Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud confirmed that Muhammad Fawwaz Nasaruddin died at 9.20 this morning.

In the 2.42am crash, Muhammad Fawwaz’s three siblings — Ahmad Uwais Qorni, five; Siti Nur Aminah, eight, and Muhammad Azib, 23, who were travelling in a Proton Saga car, died at the scene.

Also killed in the accident which also involved a lorry ferrying sand, was the siblings’ mother, Azriyani Abdul Latif, 45.

In the incident, the driver of the Proton Saga car in which the five victims were travelling in, was believed to have lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the rear of a sand-laden lorry, causing Ahmad Uwais Qorni, Siti Nur Aminah, Muhammad Azib and Azriyani to die on the spot.

Muhammad Fawwaz who was then in critical condition was rushed to Tapah Hospital for further treatment, while the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also urged those with information about the accident to contact Kampar district police headquarters’ traffic investigation officer, Inspector Arif Khariri at 014-368 4870. — Bernama