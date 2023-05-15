KOTA TINGGI, May 15 — The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) will ensure there are no more 1Malaysia People’s Housing Programme (PR1MA) sick projects by next year.

Its Minister, Nga Kor Ming said 17 sick projects had been identified, with eight of them fully completed, so far, including the key handing over process.

“So far, not even half a year, eight sick projects have been completed and the keys handed over, three more are expected to be completed this year and the rest next year.

“By 2024, there will be no more sick projects, this is the commitment of the Malaysia Madani unity government, which always upholds the dignity and cares for the welfare and well-being of the people,” he said at the ceremony to hand over the keys and the Residensi Kota Tinggi 2023 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, here, today.

Also present were Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

Nga said the eight sick projects that had been completed were Residensi Taman Raia Sentosa and Phase Two of Residensi Sitiawan in Perak; Phase 1 of Residensi Woodford Estate and Residensi Ranggu in Sabah; Residensi Seri Mahkota in Kedah; Residensi Bandar Bukit Mahkota in Selangor; and Residensi Kota Tinggi and Residensi Pelangi Indah in Johor.

Residensi Larkin Indah in Johor is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

Earlier, Nga in his speech said that Residensi Kota Tinggi has 625 units of terrace houses equipped with facilities for the residents, such as a kindergarten, multipurpose hall, playground and surau.

He said the project, which had been identified as a Level 1 Sick Project by his ministry, was completed through the KPKT Sick Project Rehabilitation Programme. — Bernama