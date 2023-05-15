JOHOR BARU, May 15 — A Johor Umno leader today reminded party members to be sensible and avoid the fear-driven rhetoric that claims the position of the Malays is threatened under the multi-racial unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Johor Umno secretary Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman called on members not to give in to such incitement by party factions who alleged that Malay dominance will disappear if Umno stands with the unity government, especially as DAP is a part of it.

“The fact remains that Tanah Melayu, as the land of the Malays, will not be challenged as long as there is shared prosperity with the other races. For more than six decades, Malaysia was developed together by the Malays, Chinese, Indians and other races.

“Those in Umno who still sow such ‘hatred’ need to rid themselves of their egos and trust that the party’s involvement in the unity government remains relevant as the best platform to champion the Malay struggle.

“Umno leaders and members who are still lacking in confidence and underestimate the party’s role in the unity government need to accept this with an open heart as this is the best way for the party’s continuity,” said Abdul Halim.

The seasoned Johor politician was commenting on Umno’s current role and the Unity Government National Convention held at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The event saw the political parties in Anwar’s unity government come together, put their differences aside, apologise for their mistakes and promise to work together to win the upcoming state elections.

Abdul Halim also reminded the party’s critics that without such an effort, it was possible that the Malay nationalist party will be forced into a corner, as the Opposition, with only 26 parliamentary seats and overshadowed by a dominant PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“So, I personally advise Umno leaders and grassroots members to use their hearts and minds and look at yesterday’s Unity Government National Convention, involving the government of the day,

“Surely, we will find many benefits that can be experienced by us, particularly as Umno members and being Malaysians as a whole.

“I do not see Umno as the ‘kingmaker’ in the unity government, but I consider the party to be a ‘peacemaker’ and will act to provide peace for a strong and stable future government,” he said, adding Umno members must ensure that the unity government continues to run smoothly and refrain from being bothered by rumours that the unity government will collapse.

On the convention, Abdul Halim said that history was made for the first time yesterday after leaders and members of 19 political parties in Malaysia shared the same platform to put aside their differences and find common ground for the benefit of the people and the country.

“More interestingly, political enemies who have been at war for decades, Umno, MCA, MIC, DAP, PKR and Amanah, can shake hands, and extend friendship greetings to build a strong government.

“In fact, they also promised to be willing to put aside their respective egos and forget traditional disputes to ensure that Malaysia rises again to become an economic power in Southeast Asia,” he said.

Abdul Halim said after a series of political upheavals and uncertainties in the country’s administration since 2019, the Unity Government National Convention yesterday gave meaning in concluding all the conflicts or polemics that have harmed the country.

He credited those who attended for vowing to find common ground despite their many ideological differences.

“Perhaps many did not consider, but the convention managed to bring together the five main parties and two coalitions from Sabah and Sarawak.

“In the past, such a feat was considered impossible but yesterday it become a reality.

“The irony was that the Unity Government National Convention took place in Umno’s traditional spiritual ground at the World Trade Centre. In the past, such a location would never see PKR, DAP or Amanah attending, let alone giving speeches,” he said.