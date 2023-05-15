KUCHING, May 15 — Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud today stressed the importance of political stability in the country, saying that a stable government can bring prosperity to the people.

He also expressed his confidence that the close relationship between the Sarawak government and the federal government will continue to bring many benefits to everyday folk.

“I am very grateful that our country’s politics are stable. I congratulate the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for his wisdom in resolving Malaysia’s political crisis,” the governor said in his opening address of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly sitting.

Taib said the appointment of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was carried out in an orderly and peaceful manner through the formation of the unity government.

“I am confident that the unity government led by him can make the country even more brilliant and distinguished,” he said, adding that the unity government was formed with the support of the Sarawak government.

Taib expressed hope that the unity government can quickly resolve Sarawak’s demands in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), the Inter-Government Committee (IGC) Report, the Sarawak Constitution, and the Federal Constitution.

“I also hope that the federal government will continue to implement development in Sarawak to improve the quality of health and education services, develop basic infrastructure, take care of the welfare of the people and increase the level of security, especially in border areas,” he said.

Taib also expressed his grateful that Sarawak is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence, adding that since then, the state has achieved much success in terms of the economy, politics and society.

“Let us celebrate together the 60th anniversary to appreciate the contribution of the freedom fighters and the leaders who have brought the stability and development we enjoy now,” he said.

He added the anniversary will strengthen the spirit of unity of the people of Sarawak.

The governor also called on the people to ensure Sarawak continues to progress and prosper so that they can live in peace for the sake of current and future generations.

The Sarawak State Assembly will sit for eight days.