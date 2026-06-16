GURUN, June 16 — Two military personnel are believed to have died following a grenade explosion during a training exercise at the Hobart Camp Shooting Range here today.

The victims, a male and a female personnel member, were reported to have succumbed to their injuries while being transported to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Sungai Petani.

Kuala Muda police chief Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said police received information regarding the case at about 12.30pm today.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the explosion and the type of training being conducted have yet to be officially disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence is expected to issue an official statement regarding the incident soon. — Bernama