IPOH, June 16 — The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) expects annual claims to rise by as much as 200 per cent from 170,000 cases a year, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

He said the projected increase is in line with the implementation of protection schemes such as LINDUNG 24 Jam, the Gig Workers Act 2025 and the Traveller Scheme, which is currently being developed.

“This surge will require more efficient and integrated rehabilitation service capacity.

“Through the development of this centre (the Sultan Nazrin Shah Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre), we aim to transform the country’s rehabilitation landscape in tandem with technological advancements and the growing need for a more dynamic rehabilitation approach,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Sultan Nazrin Shah Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre in Meru Raya here today.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, opened the centre, which was previously known as the Perkeso Neuro-Robotic Rehabilitation and Cybernics Centre.

Ramanan said the ministry is confident that Perkeso’s rehabilitation ecosystem can become a critical component in ensuring contributors are not only protected through financial benefits, but are also given comprehensive rehabilitation opportunities to return to work and continue contributing to the national economy.

On the Sultan Nazrin Shah Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre, he said the facility, with a treatment capacity of up to 700 patients at any one time, is capable of benefiting 3,000 patients annually.

“Since the rehabilitation centre commenced operations in July 2025, a total of 1,095 patients have received treatment for major conditions, including accidents, occupational diseases, spinal cord injuries and non-communicable diseases such as stroke,” he said.

He said the centre, built at a total cost of approximately RM1 billion, is the largest rehabilitation facility in Southeast Asia.

The centre also houses the largest number of Cyberdyne Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) units in the world. Through a strategic collaboration between Perkeso and Cyberdyne Inc of Japan, 65 Cyberdyne devices comprising lower limb, single joint and lumbar units have been made available for patients undergoing treatment.

“With these technological capabilities, the centre is poised to become a global referral hub for neuro-robotic rehabilitation services and a Centre of Excellence for Rehabilitation through the provision of 151 comprehensive services, including neuro-robotic rehabilitation, cybernic treatment, neuromodulation and advanced return-to-work (RTW) programmes.

“Other facilities include the Advanced Biomechanics Rehabilitation Platform, which integrates robotics, virtual reality and movement simulation, as well as the Advanced Movement Analysis Laboratory, a pioneering facility in Malaysia that utilises motion capture technology, force plates and electromyography (EMG),” he said.

He added that the centre also features a Motorcycle Safety Training Track (MSTT) under the Centre for Applied Prevention in Social Security (CAPSS), a comprehensive riding training facility specifically designed for workers in high-risk sectors, complete with simulators and motorcycle inspection workshops.

Meanwhile, Ramanan said the centre also offers vocational rehabilitation services comprising training modules in technical, culinary, creative, administrative and beauty-related fields to enhance the functionality and employability of patients.

“This initiative is further strengthened through collaboration with local industry players who provide on-the-job training opportunities in culinary arts, barista skills and entrepreneurship.

“To support the reintegration of individuals into society, job matching and placement services are also provided directly through Perkeso’s MYFutureJobs platform,” he said. — Bernama