KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — A silat trainee pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to publishing seditious posts and insulting the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last year.

Raden Mohd Azrul Amirulla, 36, was charged with committing the offence via his Facebook account at the Commercial Crime Investigation Department office here at 2.30pm on December 23, 2025.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948, is punishable under subsection 4(1), which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Shakila Mohd Shariff proposed bail at RM8,000 with one surety, and an additional condition that the accused’s passport be surrendered to the court pending disposal of the case.

However, lawyer Farhanna Roslan, representing the accused, requested a lower bail, stating that her client, a traditional medicine practitioner and silat trainee, earns between RM4,000 and RM6,000 and is supporting his mother and six children.

“My client also cooperated fully with the police throughout the investigation,” she said, adding that the accused resides in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety, with the additional condition that his passport be surrendered to the court, and fixed July 13 for mention of the case. — Bernama