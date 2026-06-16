KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — A 14-year-old boy was killed when his motorcycle collided with an ambulance on Jalan Kampung Tebauk in Kuala Terengganu at about 6.50pm yesterday.

According to BuletinTV3, the victim, Faris Dasuki Bokhairi, died at the scene from serious head injuries.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor reportedly confirmed the incident, saying the teenager was riding a Modenas Kriss from Batu Enam towards his home in Kampung Bukit Tunggal.

Initial investigations found that a Toyota Hiace ambulance travelling from the opposite direction was believed to have turned right into a junction before the motorcycle hit the front right side of the vehicle.

The crash badly damaged the motorcycle’s front section, while the ambulance also sustained damage to its front right side.

Police said the 19-year-old ambulance driver and a front passenger were unhurt.

Azli said checks also found that the teenager did not have a driving licence.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and police have urged anyone with information to assist investigations.