KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s pompous attitude is making it easy for rival political parties come the state election, according to Pokok Sena Umno division chairman Datuk Said Ali Syed Rastan.

He told news portal The Malaysian Insight that the many grassroots leaders are unhappy with the PAS man’s confrontational attitude, and believes this will give the current alliance between Barisan Nasional (PH) – of which Umno is a component party – and Pakatan Harapan (PH) the upper hand in the coming polls.

“Many pressing issues, such as the rising cost of living and water access, are not tackled. The menteri besar is not focused on things that matter.

“He’s only thinking of his political interests. He is a loose cannon who tries to be a hero all the time. People see Sanusi as a show-off who wants to demonstrate his perceived greatness and eloquence. They find his confrontational attitude unacceptable,” Said was quoted as saying in an interview published today.

Sanusi, who is also PAS election director, is known to thumb his nose at PH and has also accused the federal government — now led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim — of oppressing Kedah.

He had claimed to be barred from participating in federal government organised activities, like the Langkawi Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition that will be held next month, as well as a plot to remove him from the National Finance Council, both of which have been denied by Putrajaya.

Sanusi has not provided any proof to back up his claims so far.

In his latest tirade, he blamed PH for allegedly causing delays and increased costs in water infrastructure upgrading works in the state.

In a Facebook post, Sanusi said that the efforts to upgrade water infrastructure in the state have been planned since 2010 including the establishment of Syarikat Air Darul Aman as well as an audit of current and future needs.

Sanusi also said that since 2013, the Kedah government has identified and finalised the mandatory steps such as tackling non-revenue water issues, replacing main pipes and the need for a new water treatment plant.

To Said, these matters can only diminish Sanusi’s popularity at the state poll.

Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar told the news portal that he does not see PAS as a threat in the coming state election because of Sanusi’s attitude.

“The issue of Sanusi’s leadership is really embarrassing. He behaves more like a thug than a statesman. This is a big issue. Everyone is talking about it, including senior state government officials,” Mahfuz, a former Pokok Sena MP, was quoted as saying.