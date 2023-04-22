KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Traffic flow was reported to be slow on several major highways on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri as of 5pm today.

According to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman, traffic was slow on the North-South (PLUS) Expressway northbound from Sungai Buloh to Rawang following an accident at Kilometre 449.9 at 1.25 pm.

“Traffic was also slow northbound at Bandar Ainsdale to Nilai following another accident at KM 264.7 at 3.56 pm. However, only the emergency lane is obstructed,” he said when contacted today.

There was traffic congestion from Kuala Lumpur to the Gombak Toll Plaza as many began their journey to their hometowns today.

The LLM tweeted that traffic on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) has also been slow-moving from the north since 2.54 pm before the vehicles exited at the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza.

Members of the public can obtain the latest traffic information via toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line at 1800-88-7752 as well as its Twitter site at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama