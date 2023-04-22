KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Traffic flow was reported to be smooth on all major highways on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri today.

When contacted, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson said that as of 9am, there was no increase in the number of vehicles and no accidents that have caused road closures were reported.

The public can get the latest traffic information through the Plusline toll-free line at 1-800-88-0000 and at the Twitter site www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 as well as on the Twitter site www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama