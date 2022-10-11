The PN chairman said this meant PAS would remain a key component of PN as a founding member of the coalition. Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with Sabah Chief Minister and state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor and Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee at the Sabah Bersatu office, Alamesra, Kota Kinabalu, October 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 11 — Umno’s declaration that it would not work with PAS in the 15th general election will clear the path for a stronger working relationship in Perikatan Nasional, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The PN chairman said this meant PAS would remain a key component of PN as a founding member of the coalition.

“PAS has repeatedly said they remain an important partner of PN.

“So, in that sense it is much clearer now. There is no uncertainty of what relationship they have with Umno, which paves the way for PN to be stronger and more effective in securing more seats. So, for me, it’s good news,” said Muhyiddin.

Yesterday, Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said PAS has failed to meet the conditions set for their cooperation in GE15, adding that the two parties were now set to clash in 27 seats.

The conditions Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi set were for PAS to sever political ties with Bersatu, exit PN, and announce publicly that it was disassociating with the coalition and Bersatu.

However, PAS has yet to make its stance known.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin has condoned the unique working relationship of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Barisan Nasional in the state.

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, said the Sabah chapter was already working together with Umno in Sabah government since 2020 under the GRS name, and gave his blessings for them to contest under the GRS logo in GE15.

“It is a special situation, that are working together in the state government, despite the differences at the national level,” he said, after a meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is both chairman for Sabah Bersatu and GRS.

Muhyiddin was asked how they could justify the working relationship between Bersatu and Umno in Sabah when the two parties were fierce rivals at the national level.

However, Muhyiddin said that he would leave the decision-making to Hajiji, and said that the conditions were that it should benefit PPBM and the people.

“The principle (for seats) is whatever decision is made, priority is given to Bersatu, GRS and the benefit of the state,” he added.

Muhyiddin said that the winning Bersatu candidates contesting under GRS symbol were part of the PN tally for the election.

“It is the same in peninsular Malaysia where party candidates from one party using another party ticket contributed for his party,” he added.