KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali pledged today that the coalition would continue its commitment to serve Malaysians.

Highlighting some of the coalition’s achievements, Azmin said PN had ensured all Felda settlers’ years of debts were taken care of when it controlled the government in 2021.

“In 2021, PH had also created nearly 300,000 new job opportunities and up to second quarter of 2022, a total of 539,000 job opportunities were made available for Malaysians,” said Azmin in a statement today.

He accused Umno of failing to heed public sentiment and to support them in their economic recovery.

“The Budget 2023 announcement was pointless, a waste of energy and time of the civil servants who have worked hard to mobilise ideas and energy to prepare the Budget.

“Our priorities should be focused on helping people overcome current challenges and start a more secured new life,” he said.

The incumbent Gombak MP further assured that PN’s focus is fully given to the efforts to rationalise and restore the country’s economy such as providing financial assistance for small traders to continue business activities, extend the loan repayment moratorium, control inflation and continue to work to create job opportunities.

“The fact is, there are political parties that do not want to see the turnout high because low turnout will give more opportunities to the party concerned to win.

“This is the real face of why GE15 held during heavy rain and possibly major floods,” he said.

Azmin added despite Umno’s stubbornness and arrogance, PN was ready for the general election.

“PN is committed to continue making steps to generate wealth (in the) country, driving sustainable economic growth, providing job opportunities quality, improve people’s living standards and guarantee prosperity together,” he said.

Yesterday, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PN stands a good chance in the national poll, as both Umno and Barisan Nasional’s (BN’s) popularity has been waning.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament yesterday, paving way for the 15th general election to be held within 60 days.