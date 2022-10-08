Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the struggle to elevate religion, race and country is the main struggle of Umno. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― The Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates division meetings over three days from today, is the most appropriate platform to strengthen the party further.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the struggle to elevate religion, race and country is the main struggle of Umno.

Ismail Sabri, also Umno vice-president, said the party is the people’s hope to serve the entire Keluarga Malaysia.

“Congratulations to all the Wanita, Youth and Puteri Umno delegates from over the country. May Allah SWT always bless all our struggles and efforts,” said Ismail Sabri in a post on his official Facebook today. ― Bernama