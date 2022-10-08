Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was awarded the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang (DP) which carries the title ‘Datuk Patinggi’. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Oct 9 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob topped the list of 846 recipients of Sarawak state honours in conjunction with the 86th birthday of the Yang di-Pertua Negri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, today.

Ismail Sabri was awarded the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang (DP) which carries the title “Datuk Patinggi”.

The Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim was awarded the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) which carries the title “Datuk Amar”.

Sarawak Government Secretary Datuk Seri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki also received the same award.

Meanwhile, five individuals received the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) award which carries the title “Datuk Seri”, namely Senior Minister of Public Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

The three other recipients of the PNBS were Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg; former member of Parliament for Igan, Datuk Abdul Wahab Dollah, and former Sarawak Timber Association (STA) chairman Datuk Wong Kie Yik.

Seven individuals received the Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) award which carries the title of “Datuk”, namely Sarawak Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee and Sarawak Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

Also receiving the award were Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier's Department Datuk Gerawat Gala; State Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil; Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier's Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya; Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha and Petronas president and group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik.

Meanwhile, 10 individuals received the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) which carries the title of “Datu” and 19 individuals received the Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) award which carries the title of “Datuk”.

In addition, the Johan Bintang Sarawak was awarded to four recipients, the Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (5), the Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (22), Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (28), Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (67) and Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (122).

The Pingat Ahli Bintang Sarawak was awarded to 126 recipients, Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (95), Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (184) and 149 received the Bentara Bintang Sarawak. ― Bernama