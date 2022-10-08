Managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said that through the MySTEP programme, Khazanah will play a key role among the government-linked companies (GLCs) in providing 35,000 job opportunities. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― Khazanah Nasional Bhd and its investee companies are committed to playing their part in delivering the various initiatives within Budget 2023.

Managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said that through the MySTEP programme, Khazanah will play a key role among the government-linked companies (GLCs) in providing 35,000 job opportunities,

Under Dana Impak, an allocation of RM1 billion will be utilised for strategic investments across its six themes namely Digital Society and Technology, Quality Health and Education for All, Decent Work and Social Mobility, Food and Energy Security, Building Climate Resilience and Competing in Global Markets.

Of this, RM230 million has been identified for digitalisation and technology, focusing on building up the domestic start-up ecosystem and talent pool, RM200 million for investments in projects which seek to increase agrifood smallholders’ productivity and income, and RM150 million for supporting the development of nature-based solutions for Malaysia’s carbon markets ecosystem.

In a statement today, Amirul Feisal said Khazanah’s urban regeneration initiative ThinkCity will see an allocation of RM10 million to transform Kuala Lumpur into a creative and cultural hub.

He said Yayasan Hasanah has been working closely with the government since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to run 177 projects in collaboration with 125 social enterprises and civil society organisations, altogether benefitting 1.2 million Malaysians.

Yayasan Hasanah will receive RM100 million in Budget 2023 to continue its community-building efforts such as income enhancement, inclusive education and health screening programmes.

Meanwhile, Tenaga Nasional Bhd will pilot rural internet projects benefitting more than 60,000 rural residents as well as drive the clean energy transition by investing RM165 million in rooftop solar and electric vehicle charging infrastructure until 2025.

“Against this backdrop, the budget has been in line with the focus of the Ministry of Finance to be responsive to the short-term needs of people and businesses, and also on being responsible and reformist in building resilience.

“It forms a comprehensive policy package towards reinforcing Malaysia’s economic recovery, strengthening Malaysia’s overall resilience against future storms, advancing the agenda of inclusive and sustainable development as well as implementing serious reforms for the nation to thrive in the new global environment,” he noted. ― Bernama