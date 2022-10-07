Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will also provide easy financing fund to assist the B40 Bumiputera to invest in ASB with loans offered at a rate of 1.5 per cent for RM100,000 fund. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The maximum individual limit for Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) and ASB2 is being raised to RM300,000, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

Currently, the limit is RM200,000.

He said this when tabling Budget 2023 themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Bersama” in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will also provide easy financing fund to assist the B40 Bumiputera to invest in ASB with loans offered at a rate of 1.5 per cent for RM100,000 fund. — Bernama