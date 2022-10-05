DAP leaders hold flags with the Pakatan Harapan logo at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam on September 25, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council agreed today to retain the coalition’s existing logo for the 15th general election (GE15), said chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR president acknowledged that the council previously decided on an updated logo, but said it was too close to the general election to still do so.

“Since the GE15 is expected to take place soon, in these few months, or latest in February or March, we have decided to use the old logo.

“So, on the issue of logo, we don’t need to discuss on this anymore,” Anwar told reporters today after presenting PH’s shadow Budget 2023.

On August 25, PH leaders jointly announced that all component parties would contest in GE15 using the coalition’s logo, which would be modified to project a new image.

Anwar previously explained that the decision was to present a more united front, and distance the coalition from events in the past.