KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Opposition MP Lim Guan Eng today urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to disclose his proposed date for the dissolution of Parliament that will also set a clear date for the general election.

The Bagan MP said this was necessary to ensure the smooth running of government operations and assure jittery investors of an orderly transition.

“Businesses hate uncertainty and would postpone investment decisions until there is certainty, clarity and consistency in government policy.

“All this is not possible with a government now in election mode obsessed with the latest drama of whether Ismail Sabri will be dissolving Parliament tomorrow when he has his weekly audience with the King,” the DAP chairman said in a statement.

Lim claimed that Ismail Sabri was losing credibility with every day he delayed announcing the dates.

“If Parliament is dissolved tomorrow despite being in the middle of the monsoon season and severe floods, then it is clear that Ismail is willing to sacrifice those struggling to save lives and property in flood waters during the election campaign period,” he added, referring to rumours that GE15 will be called ahead of the scheduled Budget 2023 tabling on Friday.

He also accused the government of acting irresponsibly as it had not put forward a combined contingency flood and general election plan if it were to go ahead with holding polls during the year-end monsoon season despite cautions.

Lim reiterated calls for GE15 to be held only next year, saying it was in the country’s best interests as well as Ismail Sabri’s sake as Umno vice-president.

He quipped that “it is better to make Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi angry than incur the wrath of Mother Nature”.

He also reminded Ismail Sabri that the power he currently wields as prime minister will be gone once Parliament is dissolved.

“The power vested in him will then be transferred quickly to Ahmad Zahid who holds the political fate of every potential Umno election candidate in his hands.

“It is in the best interest of the nation and Ismail himself politically to call elections next year,” Lim said.

Umno has been pushing for elections to be held this year while other parties, including co-rulers Bersatu and PAS, are in favour of it being held only next year.

The 14th Parliament’s term automatically ends in July 2023, and an election has to be called within 60 days.