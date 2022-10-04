Johor exco K Raven Kumar (right) receives a souvenir at the Majestic Johor Award launch ceremony at the Paragon Hotel in Johor Baru, October 4, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 4 — The inaugural Dive Johor event, which was to be held in the scenic waters of Mersing Islands, has been postponed to next year due to the adverse weather conditions brought by the northeast monsoon.

Billed as the state’s premier diving event, it had initially been planned to be held for three consecutive days on October 8, 9 and 10 at the popular tourist island.

Johor Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K Raven Kumar said the state government now planned to conduct the event in July or August next year.

“Dive Johor had to be postponed due to safety concerns as we cannot predict the current sea conditions during the monsoon period.

“The three-day event was expected to involve 100 local and foreign participants, including those from Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. Among the islands that were planned were Pulau Aur, Pulau Tinggi and Pulau Mensirip,” said Raven Kumar.

He said this during a press conference after launching the Majestic Johor Safe and Clean and the Majestic Johor Award at the Paragon Hotel here today.

Raven Kumar said Tourism Johor was the event organiser and preparations were already 90 per cent complete.

He said the event also received the approval of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in July.

Raven Kumar, who is also the Tenggaroh assemblyman, said the state government will reconsider several tourism programmes and events in the state due to the monsoon season.

“Among those that we plan review and limit are those held along coastal areas and also the islands of Mersing,” he said, adding that there will be alternative locations available such as in Taman Negara.

Mersing, located on the eastern coast of Johor, is known for its blue waters, rich marine life and pristine beaches. Several islands off the coast of Mersing are popular tourist destinations for marine activities such as boating, island hopping, diving and snorkelling.