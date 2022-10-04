PUTRAJAYA, Oct 4 — Six complaints on bullying that involves Ministry of Health (MOH) staff have been received to date via the [email protected] system activated on Saturday, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Each case (bullying) received through the system will undergo an investigation process that is transparent and with integrity by the MOH’s Integrity Unit, he said at a press conference after attending the ministry’s monthly gathering here today.

[email protected] is a complaint reporting system on bullying at the workplace for MOH staff.

“Even though it has been in force for just four days, the system has already received six complaints. This shows that there are those who are brave enough to use the system. There is no need to be scared (to use the system) as the identities of all complainants will be kept confidential and an in-depth investigation will be conducted,” he said.

On August 17, the Healthcare Work Culture Improvement Task Force (HWCITF) confirmed that there were bullying and “burnout” issues as well as unhealthy workplace culture at MOH.

On September 22, Khairy said the HWCITF recommended the use of the [email protected] complaints system, which can be accessed from October 1, to deal with bullying cases at MOH.

The complaints system, he said, will make it easier for officers to make complaints about bullying cases directly as well as for follow-up action to be taken immediately through a transparent procedure, with the confidentiality of the complainant being maintained. — Bernama