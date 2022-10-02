Flood evacuees rest at one of the flood evacuation centres in Alor Setar in this file picture taken on October 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 2 — Two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened in Johor involving the Pontian and Kluang districts following two hours of heavy rain since 10am today.

A District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) in a statement issued today said as of 4pm today, a total of 75 victims from 26 families were transferred to the PPS after their houses were flooded.

“A total of 46 victims from Kampung Sri Gambut, Pontian were evacuated to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Melayu Raya which was opened at 10am today.

“Meanwhile, the SK Sri Kampung Renggam PPS in Kluang was opened at 1pm, housing 29 people from Kampung Tengah, Renggam,” said the statement.

According to JPBD, government agencies like the District Office, the Civil Defence Force, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Welfare Department are monitoring the situation and will provide updates from time to time. — Bernama