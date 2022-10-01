Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd said the Cat1 rating would strengthen Malaysia’s position as an aviation hub and increase the country’s network connectivity. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The aviation industry players applauded the reinstatement of Malaysia’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) rating to Category 1 (Cat1) by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In a statement today, airport operator, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), said the Cat1 rating would strengthen Malaysia’s position as an aviation hub and increase the country’s network connectivity.

Managing Director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said the Ministry of Transport Malaysia (MOT) and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) had put in massive efforts to ensure that Malaysia’s IASA Cat1 rating is reinstated.

He said the better rating would help in MAHB’s marketing efforts to attract more airlines to operate in Malaysia, thus, increasing the country’s network connectivity and hub potential.

“It is truly commendable considering that this was done while the national aviation industry is still dealing with the after affects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The reinstatement will enhance global confidence in the quality of our air navigation services,” he said.

In a separate statement, AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said the reinstatement is set to open more opportunities for the low-cost airline’s future medium to long-haul network plans especially to the US and other Asian countries, including Japan and Korea as they would grant the relevant regulatory approvals based on FAA standards.

“After an industry reset following the pandemic, this announcement could not have come at a better time as travel demand picks up.

“Category 1 safety rating will not only allow us to expand our future network plans but also stabilise the country’s aviation industry as a whole,” he said.

He added that regaining the category also bode well for the group’s burgeoning maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) subsidiary, Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), as it would boost its service for regional and potentially other international airlines.

AirAsia X is currently the only airline in the group that operates to the US directly, flying to Honolulu, Hawaii, through Osaka, Japan. — Bernama